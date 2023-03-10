Dear Abby:

I am a healthy, single, 76-year-old man. I spend lots of time at a local gym. I met a woman there two years ago, and we went out for coffee. She’s a few years younger than I am. She told me she was married, but it was a “complex” marriage. What started as a friendship morphed into an intimate affair.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.