From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I sometimes experience guilt over nothing. Why is this?
— M.G.
M.G.: The Bible says that all have broken God’s laws and guilt is inescapable. Guilt rests upon the entire human race due to sin. Some people may feel it more intensely than others, but the guilt is there whether in the conscious or in the subconscious realm. It must be dealt with before we can become normal, fulfilled personalities.
Jesus died on the cross to take our guilt away. He shed His blood to purge our dead conscience. So guilt is not all bad. Without it, there is nothing to drive a person toward self-examination and toward God’s forgiveness.
All through history, man’s heart has not been attuned to God; therefore, the heart becomes a catch basin for every device of the devil. Satan is at work in our world (Job 1:7). This is what the Bible says. Satan exists and has control over multitudes whose hearts have never been captured by Jesus Christ. The devil has hundreds of agents writing pornographic literature and producing immoral movies to pollute human minds. He has intellectuals in high positions teaching a hedonistic and permissive philosophy. He has recruited even church leaders who are advocating more promiscuity. While the culture has had great success in infiltrating people’s minds, not all is hopeless. The Bible is filled with testimonies of those who, by God’s grace, were victorious over Satan’s power.
John Newton was a slave trader on the west coast of Africa. One day in a storm at sea, he met Jesus Christ and it changed his life forever. He will always be remembered for writing the hymn “Amazing Grace.” No one is beyond the reach of the loving arms of the Savior.