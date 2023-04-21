Dear Abby:

We were a male couple in our 70s, together for 21 years, before my husband, “Charles,” died of COPD three weeks ago. For more than four years, I watched his health and quality of life decline until he finally had had enough and chose hospice. In less than 24 hours, he was gone.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

FBI agent remembered decades after his death

FBI agent remembered decades after his death

FBI Special Agent Benjamin P. Grogan was honored Thursday in a ceremony in Palmetto Cemetery where he was buried in 1986 after suspected bank robbers killed him and his partner, fellow Special Agent Jerry Dove.

Pinova still shut down after fire

Pinova still shut down after fire

Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.