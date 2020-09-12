From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Many people believe that what the country has gone through in recent months is the beginning of Armageddon. I find myself longing for Heaven because the Bible promises that those who follow Christ have this hope. People tell me I am just looking for an escape. How can I convince them that Heaven is more than an escape from this life?
— H.H.
Dear H.H.: Life can be confusing and disappointing. Each generation has watched as great evils seem to win the day, asking God, “Why did You let this happen? It doesn’t make any sense.” But someday all our doubts and questions will be resolved, and we will understand. As part of this we will be able to look back over our lives and rejoice in God’s goodness and grace to us fulfilled by His promises.
Heaven will indeed be joyous because all our burdens will be lifted — never to return. One of the Bible’s most comforting pictures of Heaven is that it will be a place of rest (Revelation 14:13).
The Bible tells us a final truth about Heaven’s joy will be expressed itself in worshipping our Creator and Lord. We will see our Savior face-to-face.
It’s interesting that many people are looking for Armageddon yet deny the Christ who prophesied these things and the One who will bring them about, while His desire is that all people come to know Him as Lord.
The greatest thing we can do in this life is to proclaim the truth of Jesus Christ to those who have not yet come to know Him. This is our great commission. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations… teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded… and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:19-20).