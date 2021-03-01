From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been a Christian most of my life and am grateful that my parents had the freedom to raise me in church according to God’s Word. Instead of being conformed to the ways of the world, I have learned about being conformed to the things of Christ, but the nation is rapidly changing, stripping citizens of freedoms that were once our foundation. Is there any hope to turn things around?
— F.C.
Dear F.C.: Doom and dismay has settled upon the hearts of people. There’s a specter of hopelessness seen in the headlines and in the deep lines that furrow troubled brows. Humanity searches for fulfillment yet the purposelessness of living is prevalent, robbing millions of the zest for life.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The greatest need in the world is for souls to find rest in Jesus Christ, possessing faith in Him daily no matter the circumstances. This is the ultimate goal — to be conformed to the image of Christ. The Bible says, “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).
Jesus is our example. He will strengthen us in times of difficulty and will be with us when we walk through the trials that come. Jesus walked and talked as a man should. His attitude and approach to life were mature in every sense. He looked with holy eyes upon a sinful world but was not discouraged or depressed by it, but said, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). He has given us the key to living with joy and that is to know His salvation and obey Him every step of the way.