Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve got an unusual problem with my history teacher. He rarely teaches actual history! The reason is that he is also our head basketball coach. Most of the time, he gives our class mindless busywork while he works on basketball stuff. We also have two of his players in the class, and he spends a lot of time talking basketball with them at his desk.
A lot of the kids in his class like this teacher because he is considered to be an easy grader. I’m getting an A in the class, but I must admit that I’m not learning very much. That makes me feel cheated because my lack of history knowledge will hurt me when I’m in college in a few years. What should I do about this? He thinks winning basketball games is more important than teaching history. Don’t get me wrong, he is a very nice man and is well respected and well liked by all students. He has a smile and a kind word for all of his students, not just his players.
And while he is a lousy history teacher, he is a very good coach. Last year, our varsity basketball team won our conference championship. That’s all well and good, but what’s more important — winning basketball games or learning about world history?
— Worried About My College Admissions
Dear Worried: You came to the right place for your answer. I was also a high school teacher (English) and the varsity basketball coach at the same time. While I enjoyed coaching basketball very, very much, my prime responsibility was teaching the subject matter in the classroom.
Make an appointment to meet with this teacher after class during his office hours. Be polite, and explain that you would like more of a challenging academic experience in his classroom. Ask him if you (and other like-minded students) could work on a special project or be assigned more challenging homework in this class. Your request will be unique and should draw a favorable response. If you are still not satisfied after this meeting, your next stop would be to discuss this matter with your parents and your school counselor. You deserve to be challenged with the subject material to prepare you for college someday.