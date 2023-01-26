From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My sister is suffering from repeated rounds of chemotherapy but she brings more happiness to me than I can possibly bring to her. She’s confined to home but so happy that I’m willing to care for her. I don’t know how to express my appreciation for how she ministers to my heart. I wish I could think of ways to bring joy to her.
– C.C.
Dear C.C.: Many people who are bedridden find great comfort in listening to the great hymns of the church. Because of technology today, this is possible. There are many resources, not only in music, but also in recordings that contain Bible reading, devotionals and even books on tape.
Edith Schaeffer, the widow of the late Francis Schaeffer, was called into the hospital room of her husband who was dying of cancer. Edith surrounded his bed with the things he loved and had music playing in his room many hours a day. As Handel’s Messiah was playing one day, he quietly slipped into the presence of the Lord.
Great blessings can come from caring for the sick, and often the sick can also bless others. It is comforting to hear of family members who not only pray for their loved ones but to hear them pray for, and with, the caregivers. What a witness and testimony this is.
Years ago, a famous senator remarked in his last days, “The greatest therapy is friendship and love.” The greatest thing anyone can do for the dying is to help them know God’s peace and promise of eternity with Him. There is great joy when the sick and the caregivers are able to join together in prayer for God’s strength “being fruitful in every good work … according to [God’s] glorious power, for all patience … with joy” (Colossians 1:10–11).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Bo Clark normally listens to his father when he asks for advice.
Glynn County police officers will no longer chase suspects who flee when they are being pulled over for only traffic violations, an updated policy for the department dictates.
Residents of Marshview Condos say construction work on an apartment complex on U.S. 17 will have negative consequences on their homes, but city officials don’t see it that way.
The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.
Once the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission finishes a utility project on Arnold Road on St. Simons Island, the heavily trafficked, narrow street will be turned into a westbound one-way road with dedicated pedestrian and bike lanes.
Morningstar Children and Family Services is inviting the community to send love and warm wishes to the 30 youth living on its campus.