From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My husband and I have several grandchildren and we are honored to have them visit often. When they do, some of the younger ones ask a lot of questions about God and the answers can be complicated. How much can they understand?
— G.Q.
Dear G.Q.: When children ask about God, we should do our best to answer simply and honestly in terms they can understand. They can ask the most amazing questions about God and Heaven! And when they do, we should not ignore them or act as if their questions are not important — because they are.
They do not need deep and complicated answers, but just because they cannot understand everything about God, doesn’t mean they can’t understand something about Him. Children today are exposed early to technology and pick it up so quickly, they absorb more than we may realize. After all most adults do not fully comprehend electricity, but that doesn’t mean we don’t automatically turn on a light switch.
Grandparents have a wonderful opportunity to instill truth into their grandchildren, and particularly when they seem so anxious to learn. It isn’t unusual for adults to run out of answers before children run out of questions. Be thankful for their interest in spiritual things, letting them know how much God loves them. They can begin to sense this through watching how others live for Him.
Jesus told His disciples to let the children come to Him, and He continues to open His arms to them centuries later. May we do the same as we pray that God will help us show His gentleness to impressionable young lives. Relying on the heavenly Father to guide and give wisdom through His Word is so important. “These words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).