From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve always heard that we should store up our treasures in Heaven. I’ve also heard that when we die we can’t take anything with us, so what does this mean?
— S.T.
Dear S.T.: As an old man was dying, he told his grandson, “I don’t know what type of work I’ll be doing in Heaven, but if it’s allowed, I’m going to ask the Lord to let me help build your mansion, so be sure to send up plenty of the right materials.” This troubled the young man for some time until he realized what his grandfather was saying.
“Store your treasures in heaven…. Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be” (Matthew 6:20-21, NLT).
Obviously, the grandfather in his wisdom, was sending a message to his young grandson that if he lives according to God’s Word, he will be sending up the right materials. God is busy at work preparing a place for each person who repents of sin and receives Christ as Savior and eternal life in Heaven. But what are these treasures?
It is the fruit of our lives while still on Earth: obeying God, praying for others, witnessing to the truth of His Word, doing unto others in the Name of Jesus. We should think of these things as the right materials — the things that really count.
Storing up the truths of God’s Word in our hearts is also a key to walking in the right way — God’s way — on Earth. When we read and study His Word, it helps prepare us for whatever comes into our lives and helps us in the good and bad times.
The Bible tells us about the fruit of the Spirit which is love, peace, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, self-control, and faithfulness (Galatians 5:22-23). Walk with God and be faithful every step of the way, for it produces these qualities that please God.