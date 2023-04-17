From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I get weary of having to defend my belief in God and hearing people say that the Bible cannot be trusted. Yet many of these people harp about the importance of trusting everything society and science tell us. Is it futile to stay the course and keep pointing them back to the God of the Bible?
— T.B.
Dear T.B.: People who say, “You can’t trust what the Bible says,” often have never actually read it for themselves. It’s often an excuse to avoid God. The real issue for them isn’t the trustworthiness of the Bible but their determination to keep God away. Down inside, they sense that if they took God seriously and gave their lives to Christ, they would have to change their way of living — and they don’t want to do that.
We can challenge our unbelieving friends to read the gospels and learn about Jesus for themselves. God can use it to break down their barriers and ignorance. In an attempt to convince people of the truth, we mistakenly try to explain or defend God to others. When others watch the consistent and obedient lives of those who follow Christ, it is a strong testimony that God’s Word is transformative. We cannot change peoples’ hearts, but God can.
When men, women, and children receive Christ and ask Him to open their hearts and minds to His truth and receive Him, His Holy Spirit moves in and brings understanding. It is never wrong to be a good witness to God’s truth. When others see Jesus in us, it glorifies God.
“Declare the praises of [God] who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light” (1 Peter 2:9, NIV).
