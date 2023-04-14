From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been in church for many years but there are phrases I hear but never fully understand. What do pastors mean when they preach that our sin is under grace so there’s nothing to worry about?
— G.G.
Dear G.G.: The wonderful grace of God refers to much more than His kindness and mercy, although those traits are certainly evidence of His grace. Grace means “undeserved favor or goodness.” God doesn’t owe us anything — yet in His grace, He still gives us good things. We don’t even deserve the next breath we take, but God in His grace grants it. Most of all, we don’t deserve to go to Heaven, but in His grace, God has provided the way. He sent Jesus Christ to die for our sins, but we must be willing to turn from our sin and live for Him.
By nature, we have no right to expect anything from God except His judgment. That’s because we’re sinners, and sin is rebellion against God. We don’t like to admit this. We like to think we aren’t so bad after all, and God ought to overlook our sins. But that’s just not true. Thank God for His saving grace in Jesus Christ. We can be thankful that He, by His power, will direct us to glorify Him with every step, every breath, every word, and every action. When we begin to see every good thing as a gift from God, we can thank God for the grace that He lavishly bestows on us and have confidence in His leading and guidance. The grace of God has been tested in the crucible of human experience and is more than equal for the problems and sins of humanity.
“The word of the truth of the gospel… is bringing forth fruit… since the day you heard and knew the grace of God in truth” (Colossians 1:5–6).
