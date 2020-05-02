From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve never married but have two children both with different fathers. Having abortions would have erased the problems I now face but I couldn’t have lived with terminating their lives. Will God bless me for this decision and forgive me?
— D.M.
Dear D.M.: God doesn’t forgive everyone automatically. That would devalue the sacrifice of Christ on the cross for the sins of the world. Before asking for God’s forgiveness each individual must first repent of sin, turn from a life of disobedience to God, and accept God’s salvation. He forgives, redeems, and transforms humbled souls. His salvation will not make the problems we create go away, but He does show us how to live victorious lives in the midst of difficulties.
The consequences of sins we have committed in the past will not vanish. We have to pay the consequences for our foolishness and our refusal to obey God. King David sinned greatly when he committed adultery with another man’s wife but God forgave him when he truly repented and asked God for forgiveness.
When people humble themselves before holy God, He most certainly forgives unwed mothers and fathers — and all sinners — but His forgiveness doesn’t come cheaply. The salvation He offers mankind cost Jesus His life. The wonderful news is that while He shed His precious blood to save lost souls, He overcame death and lives today for the purpose of bringing new life to those who accept His work on the cross.
God is the giver of life and every life is precious to Him. Every parent has the responsibility — and privilege — to raise their children to love and obey God. Make it a point to teach God’s Word to sons and daughters and speak and live by example in obedience to His Word (Deuteronomy 6:6-9).