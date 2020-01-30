From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My youth pastor told me that preachers can help us understand the Bible. Is that true?
— S.Y.
Dear S.Y.: When preachers present the Gospel of Jesus Christ with authority, quoting from the very Word of God, God takes that message and drives it supernaturally into the human heart. It isn’t the eloquence of the preacher, or even his ability to communicate, but it is by the truth of God’s Word that His Holy Spirit draws people to Christ and opens their understanding to Biblical truth.
When Jesus was ready to return to Heaven, He said to His disciples: “It is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper [the Holy Spirit] will not come to you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you. And when He has come, He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness... He will guide you into all truth” (John 16:7-8, 13). What a promise! The coming of the Holy Spirit was based upon the Word of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Jesus didn’t say that He would send the Holy Spirit to some believers and not to others. Nor did He say that we had to belong to some special organization. When Jesus makes a promise, He does not break or forget it. We may doubt the promises of friends or family; we may even doubt our own promises to others. But we have never been given a promise by Jesus that has not been a certainty.
God works through preachers and teachers who faithfully proclaim the truth of His Word, but it is our responsibility to seek out those who speak from the pages of Scripture. When this happens, the door is open to the Holy Spirit to do His work in our lives. God promises to bless His Word and make it abundantly clear.