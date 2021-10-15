From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Sometimes I wonder if friends are worth the trouble. Mine seem to always discourage me about my faith in God. While they say they believe there’s a God, they claim He really doesn’t care much about what happens on this planet. If people can really go that far to believe in God and then doubt His power, isn’t that a dangerous position?
— D.G.
Dear D.G.: God could have created us, and then abandoned us and forgotten all about us. There are many who believe this. They assume God isn’t interested in them — so why should they be interested in Him? To them, God is distant, remote, and unconcerned about the problems they face every day.
But this isn’t true! God not only put us on this journey called life, but He wants to join us on it, if we will only let Him. The psalmist asked, “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence?” (Psalm 139:7).
When we take a stand for God’s truth, some of our friends may drift away, not wanting to be reminded of the things of God. We cannot prevent them from walking away from us. But we can pray that they will not walk away from God. He will often use the life of a Christian to bring conviction to their hearts which can result in them turning their hearts to Him.
If we understand this truth, it gives us assurance that God will use us to lift up His name to others in spite of the ridicule we might encounter. No matter what happens, God will never abandon those who faithfully live for Him.
Human friends may fail us, but God never will. Once we understand this, life is never the same.