From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s hard to understand why much of society looks down on Christianity when in fact Christianity has been responsible for developing hospitals, children’s homes, universities, and has always responded to people from all walks of life who are victims of disasters.
— C.C.
Dear C.C.: History has recorded the works of Christian ministries that have demonstrated compassion toward their fellow man and have been used to pave the way for better conditions around the world.
John Wesley, for instance, began preaching in the fields, churches, barns, on hillsides, in the rain, in the scorching sun — at any place people would gather to hear God’s Word proclaimed. Then he took up his pen and wrote against the evils of his day. He denounced the cruel violations of God’s law. He pointed out immorality that opposed God’s holiness and undermined the morals of mankind. He pointed out the abuses of labor. He opposed everything that he found to be contrary to the commandments of God. It was the great revival under Wesley that set in motion forces that eventually destroyed slavery around the world.
Conditions in the early to mid-18th century find a parallel in society today. The lawlessness, the crime, the immorality that is a stench to the nostrils of God is hastening God’s judgment upon this land. This could be changed and transformed by another great spiritual revival. The ills, divisions, troubles, and difficulties that beset our nation could be turned around if people would humble themselves before God in repentance.
Pray that God will raise up a generation that will speak God’s truth and pray that hearts and ears will be open to His call. “Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know” (Jeremiah 33:3).