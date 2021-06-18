From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am struggling whether to leave my honorable and good-paying job for a position at a local church. I have sought counsel from several people who tell me to do what I will enjoy the most. Is that the best advice?
— G.A.
Dear G.A.: God will never lead contrary to His Word and this is why He wants us to consult Him above all. When we read the Bible and commit every decision to prayer in the Name of the Lord Jesus asking for His direction, He will lead through the illumination of the Holy Spirit in our hearts.
Many people believe that service to God can only be done in the church or in a Christian organization.
While this is a worthy calling, it does not necessarily mean that God doesn’t call many others to serve Him in other vocations. It is a high calling to live the Christian life in the midst of those who do not know Jesus. We are called to serve Christ in our sphere of influence.
Consider Joseph, who was sold into slavery but lived a godly life in the midst of a pagan kingdom and was used by God to bring salvation to his own nation. Daniel and his three Hebrew friends did the same when they were exiled to Babylon.
The Biblical principle of Christians being salt and light speak of the influence they can have for the good of society as they live according to God’s truth. “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Christians at work in the world are the only real spiritual light in the midst of great spiritual darkness. This places a tremendous responsibility on us, but it is also a great privilege to live for Christ.