From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Does it matter which God we believe in as long as we believe in someone greater than ourselves?
— G.W.
Dear G.W.: A remarkable fact for all seekers of God is that belief in some kind of God is practically universal. Whatever period of history we study, whatever culture we examine, if we look back in time, we see all peoples, primitive or modern, acknowledging some kind of deity.
Archaeology has unearthed the ruins of many ancient civilizations, but none has ever been found that did not yield some evidence of a god who was worshiped. Man has worshiped the sun and carved idols. Man has worshipped a set of rules, animals, and people. Some seem to worship themselves. Man has made gods out of his imagination, although basically through a fog of confusion he believes that God does exist.
Some people give up the pursuit of God in frustration, calling themselves “atheists” or “agnostics,” professing to be irreligious. Instead they find it necessary to fill the vacuum left within them with some other kind of deity. Therefore, man makes his own “god” — money, work, success, fame, sex, or alcohol, even food.
Today many use their nation as an object of worship, espousing the gospel of nationalism mistakenly displacing the true and living God with the religion of nationalism. Others make a god of their cause.
Although many radical groups deny faith in God, thousands willingly lay down their lives and suffer privation and poverty because of their belief in “the cause” or “the revolution.”
Failing to find the true God leads to no ultimate answers. Just as Adam was made for fellowship with God, so are all men. Jesus meant that man, unlike a stone or an animal, has the capacity to love God (Mark 12:30). No matter what a person has done, God will forgive those who come to Him in humble repentance.