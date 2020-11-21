From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does evil seem to be winning in the world?
— W.E
Dear W.E.: The world is unparalleled in its unrest, whether the unrest of the individual human heart, or of the social, political, or even religious realms. The world’s in confusion because it has rejected God and His moral order. The Scriptures make it clear that when God’s law is discarded, the only intelligent, unifying principles for human life and conduct are also cast away.
With this rebellion against God, mankind has lost its sense of purpose and meaning in life and denied the worth of human personality, and other values that make life worthwhile. We are living in a world that does not recognize God. When everyone does what is right in his own eyes, there is no possibility of order and peace. There will be more confusion and turmoil as people follow their own wicked devices.
Man is a rebel, and a rebel is naturally in confusion. He’s in conflict with every other rebel. For a rebel by his very nature is selfish. He is seeking his own good and not the good of others. Sometimes through rationalization there can emerge unbiblical goals that seem for a time to have a unifying effect upon man, even creating mob interest and unity for a time — but these goals are temporary. There is no depth or meaning to them, and therefore these elements cannot bring unity to society.
The Bible indicates that in rejecting God and His principles for governing life, the world’s heading for greater tension, confusion, and turmoil that will ultimately set the stage for a final ruler filled with evil. But God will defeat this enemy and bring peace. The time is now for every person to decide where they stand with God’s Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, the Peacemaker.