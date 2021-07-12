From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
We are living in an age of complete lawlessness. Is this what it means to transgress against God’s law?
— L.G.
Dear L.G.: This word “transgression” could be translated “lawlessness.” 1 John 3:4 speaks of transgressions against Almighty God.
Jesus indicated that as men approached the end of history there would be a worldwide rebellion against law and order. Rebellion and lawlessness are present on a scale such as the world has known in modern times. Children rebel against their parents until many parents are actually afraid of their children. University students rebel against society. People corrupt themselves by worshipping “self.” But most of all, transgression is sin against Almighty God.
The world today is on an immoral binge much like it was in ancient Rome. Before Rome fell, her standards were abandoned, the family disintegrated, divorce prevailed, immorality was rampant, and faith was at a low ebb. We are in a hedonistic society, and what we are seeing is human nature expressing itself without God. While we often think of outward rebellion as sin, we fail to look inward. America’s compulsion for “maximum personhood” is evidenced everywhere.
God will break the chain of every transgression that binds us. “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ… that He might redeem us from every lawless deed” (Titus 2:11-14). The Lord will come into our lives and give us power to overcome sin, if we turn to Him in repentance.