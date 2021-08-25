From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The more news I watch the more convinced I am that the Bible is right in predicting the conditions of the world when the end times near. Why do so many people blame God for problems the human race creates?
— E.T.
Dear E.T.: Jesus spoke of the coming of a godless, secular society, and He spoke of the dangers of heresies of those who try to pervert the message of the truth Christ came to deliver. This is a realistic portrait of our times.
We sometimes wonder where God is during the storms of life, in all the troubles of the world. Where is God? Why doesn’t He stop the evil? The Bible assures us that God will abolish evil when Christ returns. No wonder Scripture tells us that, at that time, “every knee should bow… and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Philippians 2:10-11).
Jesus did not tell us when He is coming back. He said we were not to speculate. Jesus said that there would be certain signs to watch for. These “signs of the times” are described throughout Scripture, and taken together we see a striking portrait of the end times.
But there is a wonderful assurance in the Person of Jesus Christ. Everyone is faced with the question, “Where will I be when the end of time comes?” As the wonderful song “How Great Thou Art” says, someday He will come with shouts of acclamation, and there will be a joyous reunion of all those who have trusted in Him. We must be prepared for that moment of all moments that count for eternity.