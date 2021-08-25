From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

The more news I watch the more convinced I am that the Bible is right in predicting the conditions of the world when the end times near. Why do so many people blame God for problems the human race creates?

— E.T.

Dear E.T.: Jesus spoke of the coming of a godless, secular society, and He spoke of the dangers of heresies of those who try to pervert the message of the truth Christ came to deliver. This is a realistic portrait of our times.

We sometimes wonder where God is during the storms of life, in all the troubles of the world. Where is God? Why doesn’t He stop the evil? The Bible assures us that God will abolish evil when Christ returns. No wonder Scripture tells us that, at that time, “every knee should bow… and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Philippians 2:10-11).

Jesus did not tell us when He is coming back. He said we were not to speculate. Jesus said that there would be certain signs to watch for. These “signs of the times” are described throughout Scripture, and taken together we see a striking portrait of the end times.

But there is a wonderful assurance in the Person of Jesus Christ. Everyone is faced with the question, “Where will I be when the end of time comes?” As the wonderful song “How Great Thou Art” says, someday He will come with shouts of acclamation, and there will be a joyous reunion of all those who have trusted in Him. We must be prepared for that moment of all moments that count for eternity.

More from this section

+3
Golden Isles deluged, more rain on the way

Golden Isles deluged, more rain on the way

A soggy weather system has saturated the Golden Isles during the past two days, with more gray skies and rainfall on the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

COVID-19 cases continue to strain health system

COVID-19 cases continue to strain health system

Southeast Georgia Health System hit 166 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant at its Brunswick hospital this weekend which is nearly 70 cases higher than the peak of the original alpha variant of the virus, Alan K. Brown, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said yesterday. Of those 130 were …