From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world has been in a different kind of war — a war on disease that brings fear and uncertainty. Churches closed like never before and depression is spreading like the virus. Have people in past centuries been so defeated?
— D.C.
Dear D.C.: There are many kinds of battles and wars. The enemy of our souls attacks in various ways leading to defeated lives. But the Bible speaks of victory, and being conquerors.
Vanquished armies surrender and retreat, but victors shout with joy! A song was often sung in churches across the country in past generations, but today is seldom heard: “Onward Christian soldiers, marching as to war,” but so often when Satan mounts an attack against us we behave as if we are prisoners of war, or worse, conscientious objectors.
For Christians, we don’t have to live defeated lives. God wants us to live victorious lives even in the midst of trouble and adversity. The key is to belong to Jesus Christ and walk daily with Him. He brings joy in sorrow, and peace in pain.
Discover what it is to walk in the way of Christ. Know what a thrilling experience it is to wake up every morning and sense His presence! Realize what a joyous experience it is at sunset to know the peace of God, and then as we sleep we can know the Spirit of the Lord is with us, and we will be more than conquerors by His power and His might. “In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us” (Romans 8:37).