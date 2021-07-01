From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I wake up every morning wishing that the Lord would come back and take us to Heaven. I live with disappointment because the world is in such darkness. Is it wrong to feel this way?
— J.W.
Dear J.W.: It pleases God that His children would long for His heavenly home that He is preparing for us; not as a place of escape, but as a place where we will enjoy His presence forever.
But we mustn’t shirk our responsibilities in this life. God intends for us to live full lives and to be engaged with others. We do not have to look far to find those who are more disappointed than we are.
Life is not about us; it is about learning to get along with our fellow man and most of all, life is about what we decide concerning the Lord Jesus Christ. A true Christian spirit desires to spend eternity with God in Heaven and wants to tell as many people about this great hope so that others can also enjoy the rewards of Heaven and the glory of God Himself. Until then, be faithful to proclaim this great message.
Heaven will be a place in which its inhabitants will be freed from the fears, insecurities, and disappointments that plague us in the present life. We will be free from financial pressures that burden us down here; free from the fear of personal harm. There will be no fear of personal failure. Our relationship with God will be intimate and direct.
There is a song that says, “But until then my heart will go on singing, until then with joy I’ll carry on, until the day my eyes behold that city, until the day God calls me home.”
“Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit” (Romans 5:5).