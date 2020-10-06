From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I recently became a Christian and have struggled with praying to God. It all sounds so awkward. I’m intimidated because I’ve never really been around anyone who was comfortable praying. How does a person learn to pray?
— L.P.
Dear L.P.: No child when learning to speak does so in complete sentences or can be held at attention in lengthy conversation. Parents are delighted by a child’s first attempts to speak.
When people come into a new relationship with Christ and are transformed, they are often referred to as “babes in Christ.” They are nourished on the milk of the Word. “As newborn babes, desire the pure milk of the word, that you may grow thereby” (1 Peter 2:2).
The Lord is not disappointed by our prayers but delights when we come to Him. His own disciples said, “Lord, teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1).
Many new believers fail to pray because they put too much emphasis on lack of eloquence. God wants to hear our humble prayers, to share with Him what is on our hearts. He already knows, but it pleases Him when we care enough to cease our busyness and think of Him and fellowship with Him through the reading of His Word and praying to Him with expectant hearts.
If prayer feels uncomfortable, open God’s Word and read about Him.
This is how we learn and grow in Christ and it informs our prayers as we begin by thanking God for all He has done; praising Him for His love and goodness. Ask Him to bring to mind others that need prayer, and this leads to putting others ahead of ourselves.
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).
Spending time in this way helps us to mature in our faith.