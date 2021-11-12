From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it really possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend? He is so perfect and we are so imperfect. It seems far-fetched!
— G.F.
Dear G.F.: Think of it: The infinite, all-powerful, holy God of the universe wants to be our friend! This is a staggering truth. He wants us to know Him personally, and to discover what it means to walk with Him every day. He wants to have communication with us through His Word and through prayer. He wants to comfort us when we are upset or anxious, and to encourage us when we are dejected or depressed. He wants to guide us when we face difficult decisions, and He even wants to correct us when we’ve done something foolish or wrong.
We can scarcely grasp the overwhelming perfection and holiness of God. But He is perfect. “God is light and in Him is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5). And it is His absolute purity that helps us understand the depth of man’s sin. Yet in God’s perfection, He provides a way for the human race to turn to Him in repentance of sin against Him and have fellowship with Him because of the free gift of salvation He offers.
God has declared: “You are My friends if you do whatever I command you. No longer do I call you servants… but I have called you friends” (John 15:14-15).
When God forgives, there is an immediate and complete change in relationship. This is the greatest discovery we can ever make: to know that we are created by God, to know Him personally, and to be His friend forever.