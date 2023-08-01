From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Worldliness is a curious term and a turn-off to people who say Christianity is a religion of “don’ts.” Is worldliness still a relevant spiritual truth?
– W.L.
Dear W.L.: People seldom consider what the Bible says: “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world” (1 John 2:15, KJV). Many professing Christians walk hand-in-hand with the world, making it difficult to distinguish between the Christian and the unbeliever. This should never be.
Accusations are leveled at the Christian life being a set of rules and taboos which is the devil’s lie. It’s not a series of “don’ts,” but a series of “dos.”
Christians should be filled with the things of Christ, taking away the desire for sinful pleasures. Worldliness is misunderstood by many Christians today and it’s worth clarification.
The great English-Welsh minister, Dr. W. H. Griffith Thomas, elaborated on this: “There are certain elements of daily life which are not sinful in themselves, but which have a tendency to lead to sin if they are abused. Abuse literally means extreme use, and in many instances overuse of things lawful, becomes sin. Pleasure is lawful in use but unlawful in its overuse. Our daily occupation, reading, dress, friendships and other similar phases of life are all legitimate and necessary, but can easily become illegitimate, unnecessary and harmful. Thought about the necessities of life is absolutely essential, but this can easily degenerate into anxiety, and then as Christ reminds us in the parable, the cares of this life choke the spiritual seed in the heart. Worldliness is not confined to any particular rank, walk or circumstance of life. Worldliness is a spirit, an atmosphere, an influence permeating human society, and it needs to be guarded against constantly and strenuously.”
God wants our lives to be shaped by Him so that we reflect Christ in our thoughts and actions.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Golden Isles Fund for Trees will unveil new signage for Lover’s Oak in downtown Brunswick following a project to freshen up the historic live oak tree.
Numerous resources are available to aid vulnerable groups in Glynn County if a storm forces residents to evacuate.
The band season has just begun, and Glynn Academy drum major Korie Watkins is already proud of the talent and work ethic her fellow members have exhibited.
A large crowd of parents and their children enjoyed lunch while picking up free school supplies Saturday on the spacious grounds of New Glory Christian Center on Norwich Street.
Come the end of October, there will be only one major cleanup left at LCP Chemicals Georgia, the sprawling former industrial site that an EPA official once termed the poster child of Superfund sites.
The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.