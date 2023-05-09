From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve heard many times that God loves me, yet when I ask Jesus into my life, nothing changes. There must be something for me to do to gain salvation that changes me. I’ve done many things in hopes that it pleases God, but there is no indication that He even knows who I am. Does God choose certain ones to love and the others are on their own?
– G.C.
Dear G.C.: Many people can quote the most well-known Bible verse and still not understand the breadth of God’s love.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
These words are worth memorizing, but they also must be taken to heart in repentance of sin, and accepting His forgiveness and great love. Our part is to confess sin and receive God’s grace.
God wants men, women and children everywhere to receive Him. Why do so many have trouble accepting what He offers?
Jesus did not willingly go to the cross so we could have an easy life. True repentance is a turning from sin. Humanly speaking, it is our small part in the plan of salvation. Our part is repenting. God will do the converting, the transforming, and the forgiving.
Millions today want salvation, but on their own terms. They want to come their own way, but salvation only comes one way and that is through Jesus Christ. It’s about what Christ has done for us, not what we do for Him. It isn’t our hold on God that saves us; it’s His hold on us.
