From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m studying the history of China and have to write a paper about something that is not widely known about the leadership of Chiang Kai-shek’s exile. Is it true that he was friendly toward Christians?
– C.S.
Dear C.S.: The powerful leadership of Chiang Kai-shek, the president of the Republic of China, united the nation for the first time in a century. He served as their great leader for 21 years.
The marriage of Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek and his wife, Soong Mei-ling, one of the world’s most intelligent and beautiful women, was a storybook romance. She captivated the American people when, during World War II, she addressed a joint session of the United States Congress.
After years of battles that plagued the countries involved in a long war, Chiang Kai-shek was forced to leave his beloved mainland. He established a government in exile on the beautiful but poverty-stricken island of Taiwan and turned it into an economic and political stronghold. In 1952, while attending dinner with President and Madame Chiang Kai-shek, it was said that nearly the entire conversation centered on Christianity.
Years later, speaking at President Chiang Kai-shek’s memorial service there was some perspective on his personal Christian faith. Close friends had shared their many experiences with President Chiang, telling publicly of his profession of faith in Christ followed by his baptism in 1933. He erected a small brick chapel where Christian worship was observed every Sunday, something never publicized in the press.
When Christian missionaries fled the mainland to Taiwan, the president opened the door of the entire nation to them and as a result, Christian churches flourished. God uses men and women to do His work. “Pray… that God may open to us a door… to declare… Christ” (Colossians 4:3, ESV).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed one of the friendliest audiences Monday he’ll ever face.
A fundraiser for Hope 1312 Collective brought the community together for an important cause and surpassed the nonprofit’s fundraising goal during an evening of festive cheer.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has resigned, leaving the post he held for 18 months to pursue a new work opportunity, he said.
The annual downtown Christmas parade took place Saturday night in downtown Brunswick.
The Georgia Elvis Festival at Epworth drew full houses to Strickland Auditorium as followers came from as far as California, organizers said.
The first thing you want to do when you get your hands on Gail Rivard’s old song book is to see if the composer signed it.