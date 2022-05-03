From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Church has been a big part of my life but since COVID, things have changed and people are so fearful of being together. There are even times that I contemplate ending my life because of the fear that has gripped my heart. Is there refuge?
— F.F.
Dear F.F.: Jesus said, “[Satan] comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10, ESV). God alone is the Giver of life and it is dangerous to take life into our own hands. Such thoughts are not from God but from Satan.
God understands feelings of despair. Growing up in difficult circumstances, particularly in abusive relationships, leaves scars, but God has better plans for those who will come to Him. We must not let society convince us that bad experiences lead to feelings of worthlessness, as though no one cares, because the Bible tells us the opposite. “[Cast] all your care upon [Jesus], for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).
Throughout Scripture, God has given us examples that when people pray and seek Him, He listens and answers (Jeremiah 29:11-13). In seeking Him in all things, He will guide and direct us in the way we should go – and it will never be suicide. Praying to God indicates a knowledge of His power, of His interest in our lives.
We all need the fellowship with others. Knowing that God cares makes all the difference in the world, and He can use us in difficult situations when we are willing to reach out to others who may have greater needs than our own. God is sending forth His message of love, but we must tune in. We must be willing to listen and to receive His message and then obey it.