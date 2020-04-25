From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Where in the Bible does it say that abortion is wrong, even murder?
— A.D.
Dear A.D: Abortion has divided our nation like no other issue in recent times. The Bible places the highest value on human life. It is sacred and of inestimable worth to God, who created it “in His own image.” The Bible recognizes the unborn as being fully human.
The Bible says, “For You formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; wonderful are Your works.... My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret” (Psalm 139:13-15, NASB).
We must never think that we can solve one moral crisis by condoning another, especially the crime of murder, for unrestrained abortion is nothing less than that. We have an obligation to show others what God says about living self-controlled lives and being responsible for our moral actions, as God defines them.
God is the Creator of life and the Sustainer of life. He has given the “seed” of life and breath of life, and our responsibility is to protect these sacred gifts given by the Father in Heaven. This is why the hot button of abortion reaches the height of holocaust. Man has no right to steal from God or destroy the giving of life that belongs to Him.
In God’s great love, He gives life that bears the image of God.
The issue of abortion is not whether people have the right to terminate the life of a child; the real issue is whether or not people will insist on running their own lives according to worldly standards that oppose God’s law.
Contentment comes when people surrender to God and allow Him to guide their lives according to His loving righteousness.