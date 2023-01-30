From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why are some people offended when the name Jesus is used as an exclamation?
– N.J.
Dear N.J.: Many people speak the Name of Jesus in vain. The third commandment is to not take the name of the Lord in vain (see Exodus 20:7). This applies to any name or title for God and also for Jesus, the divine Son of God. We are not to misuse His holy Name in any way, for it demonstrates that we do not take Him seriously. This is dangerous. Our speech is a reflection of our hearts — and abusing His Name shows that our hearts are not right with God. But the Bible also says, “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). Throughout Scripture God tells us how to find His salvation.
Those who feel self-sufficient will never find salvation in Jesus Christ. We must be convinced that we need Him. People must recognize their own sinfulness and spiritual need. “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9). When we open our hearts to Christ and call upon Him, He gives us the faith to believe His Word and what He has done for mankind.
Until people surrender their lives to Christ by a conscious act of the will, they will not find salvation or have the eternal hope of Heaven. “As many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name” (John 1:12). The Bible reveals the many wonderful names of Jesus and we are to honor and glorify His Name. “And His name is called The Word of God” (Revelation 19:13).
