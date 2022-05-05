From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been volunteering in Kentucky after the tornado destroyed people’s lives, and many ask why God permits what we’ve come to call “acts of God.”
– S.D.
Dear S.D.: Natural disasters are defined as “a hazard outside human control for which no person can be held responsible.” It’s most used by insurance companies; the key phrase is “outside of human control.”
Mankind takes great pride in being in control. But let a tsunami ravage oceanfronts, and suddenly people resort to silence when it comes to diverting such storms. It’s out of our control. So why do we doubt God’s power? Why do we question His sovereignty in the world?
We applaud the power and strength of mankind daily. It’s claimed that Caruso, the great opera singer, shattered glass with his powerful voice. Marconi, known as the inventor of radio, enabled man to turn a little dial and transmit voices on the other side of the globe. It’s claimed that one strongman lifted 500 pounds with his little finger.
But Jesus Christ did what no man has ever done or will ever do. He spoke, “Peace, be still,” and the raging sea quieted and brought relief to a boatload of frightened disciples who gave glory to the Master of the Sea, saying, “Even the wind and the sea obey Him” (Mark 4:39-41). And in the midst of storms, many come through it having God’s peace in their hearts.
Many others are on troubled and treacherous seas being battered around on little boats that are about to sink. With the power of God’s gentle voice, He can calm the storms and bring quiet peace to the soul. God takes the weak and makes them strong. He takes the vile and makes them clean. He takes the worthless and makes them worthwhile. He takes the sinful and makes them sinless. Only a gracious and loving God can do this.