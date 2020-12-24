From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that Jesus is not only the Savior but the very Gospel itself?
— G.G.
Dear G.G.: God speaks to us in the person of His Son, Jesus Christ. “God… hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son” (Hebrews 1:1-2, KJV). The idea that God would someday visit this planet is an ancient truth that is no doubt an oral remnant of the original revelation God gave to Adam of a promised salvation (Genesis 3:15).
We find crude references to it in most religions of the world, indicating that man at some time had heard or sensed that God would visit the earth. However, it was not until the “fullness of time” when all the conditions were right, when all the prophetic considerations were fulfilled, that God sent forth his Son, made of a woman (Galatians 4:4).
On that first Christmas night in Bethlehem, God was manifest in the flesh (1 Timothy 3:16). This manifestation was in the person of Jesus Christ. The Scripture says concerning Christ, “In him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily” (Colossians 2:9). This manifestation of God is by far the most complete revelation God ever gave to the world. If you want to know what God is like, then take a long look at Jesus Christ. In Him were displayed not only the perfections that had been exhibited in the creation such as wisdom, power, and majesty — but also such divine perfections as justice, mercy, grace, and love.
“The Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14). To His disciples Jesus said, “You believe in God, believe also in Me” (John 14:1). This sequence of faith is inevitable. Preach Jesus, for He is the Word of the gospel. “Hear the word of the gospel and believe” (Acts 15:7).