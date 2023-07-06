From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I know a few people who live charmed lives. They want for nothing and they spend their time living life to the fullest, experiencing everything the world has to offer. When their end comes, will they see that they lived foolishly?
– C.L.
Dear C.L.: There are some people who turn their backs on God and appear to go through life without ever having anything bad happen. Life seems so easy and they can’t see any reason to acknowledge God and His authority. But we don’t know their hearts; perhaps deep inside there may actually be fear and insecurity that troubles them and they drown it out with every entertainment imaginable. There’s a great counterfeiter who adapts himself to every culture; he’s the devil who charms his way as an “angel of light.” He is the great deceiver.
God sees the whole picture, while we see only a little part. The Bible says that God “makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45). God knows what He is doing, and He can be trusted to do what is right according to His perfect plan. Sadly, those who turn their backs on God will one day die and face Him. His goodness to them should cause them to turn to Him in thankfulness and trust — but instead they ignore His blessings and live only for themselves. How tragic to enter eternity unprepared.
Those who believe they can solve problems without God live in a fool’s paradise, for Scripture declares, “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1). But those who heed “the word wisely will find good … happy is he” (Proverbs 16:20).
