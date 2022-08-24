From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I watch the needless wars that accomplish nothing; they only end in gruesome death. Then I wonder what hope there is for a man who has lived a life of sin like I have and now am facing the reality of death with no possibility to make amends for a life ill lived.
– L.S.
Dear L.S.: The Bible teaches that all of mankind is rushing toward death. Even though wars rage around the globe, it does not increase death because death comes to every generation. Everybody dies.
God’s Word teaches that everything has a beginning and an ending. The day begins with a sunrise; but the sun sets, the shadows gather and that calendar day is crossed out, never to appear again. We will never be able to repeat today. It’s gone forever.
Nations and civilizations rise, flourish for a time and then decay. Each comes to an end. This, because of sin, is the decree of history and the way of life on this planet. Scripture tells us that the world system as we know it will also come to a close someday.
The Bible says, “It is appointed for men to die once” (Hebrews 9:27). All of nature is in the process of dying. Yet most people are living as if they will never die. How gracious is the Lord to give us time to consider life and what happens when we draw our last breath. Every soul should settle this with Jesus Christ now. The Bible says that today is the day of salvation. Do not let another hour go by without receiving Christ and humbly accept Him as Savior. He waits with loving arms outstretched ready to receive every repentant heart, with His promise to the redeemed souls of eternity in His presence.
