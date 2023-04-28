From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When I was young, my Sunday school teacher helped the class memorize an Old Testament passage when the world was very wicked: “Everyone did what was right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25). When I was little I couldn’t quite imagine that kind of living, but doesn’t it seem that the world has regressed? This verse describes our world today.
– W.R.
Dear W.R.: When everyone does what is right in his own eyes, there is no possibility of order and peace. Too many people today feel that moral standards are useless and out of date, and they ought to be free to make up their own minds about what is right and what is wrong. What is actually being said is that there is no such thing as right or wrong, and we should be free to decide how we want to behave. Sin is sin and it is, and always will be, wrong.
The greatest need in the world is the transformation of the soul and this is why Jesus came into the world — to redeem sinners. The Bible says that God’s Word is inspired and it corrects us when we’re wrong and teaches us to do right (see 2 Timothy 3:16). But we must become new creations through salvation provided only by God’s Son, Jesus the Savior. Before one can know what is right and wrong, he must first align himself with God. Only then is a person in a position to do right.
We live in an upside-down world. People hate when they should love, quarrel when they should be friendly, fight when they should be peaceful, wound when they should heal, steal when they should share. Truly, the world is in need of leadership that teaches the difference between right and wrong. Jesus came not only as the Teacher, but the Savior — the great Forgiver.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.
Public input regarding an update of Glynn County’s five-year update of its comprehensive plan has not exactly generated a lot of input.
As the school year comes to a close and families begin looking toward summer break, the Glynn Academy marching band will soon offer more than one opportunity to support its students before the year ends.
FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.
The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will consider a revised site plan for an apartment complex on U.S. 17 that nearby residents say is worse than the original.
The Pinova wood resin plant no longer employs an onsite firefighting team, forcing it on April 15 to rely on its fire suppression system until the Brunswick Fire Department arrived when a fire ignited.
The green and gold of the marsh swayed in April’s morning breeze. I… Read moreDream Design: Island garden offers artistic inspiration
Owners of Pierce & Parker share their renovation story Read moreAt home with the Darts
In the South, there are few traditions as ardently observed as dres… Read moreSpring Scene: Curating a sensational seasonal table
Sitting on the porch one January afternoon overlooking his front ya… Read moreBack to Bloomin: Old Town homeowner revives garden
Ask Crawford Perkins how he and his partner in 4/4 time got the bri… Read moreNoisemakers: Squirt Gun
For Lisa Jordan, Brunswick is “quintessential South Georgia.” Read moreFashioning Furniture: How an eclectic boutique found a home downtown