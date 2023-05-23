From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I follow an online Bible study where the instructor contrasts people’s opinions and God’s opinions. While I believe in Jesus, I have to admit that I don’t know much about His thoughts or opinions; I just try to go to church and live a good life. How can people tell when their thoughts are off course?
– A.O.
Dear A.O.: Jesus’ teaching was unique. He took God out of the theoretical realm and placed Him in the practical. He used no qualifying statements or phrases in declaring His way of life. He didn’t use such phrases as “I venture to say” or “Perhaps it’s this way” or “It is my considered opinion.” He spoke with authority!
After Jesus preached His Sermon on the Mount, the Bible says that “the people were astonished at His teaching, for He taught them as one having authority” (Matthew 7:28–29). His was not the soft, empty conjecture of the philosopher who professes to search for truth but readily admits he has never found it. It was more the confident voice of the mathematician who gives his answers unhesitatingly because the proof of the answer can be found within the problem.
God’s Word has stood the test of time because it is divinely inspired by Almighty God. It cannot be erased by any person, religion or belief system. The Bible is our authority in everything. It is our guide to show us how to live. It is our instructor. It is important to find a church that teaches the Word of God. Our minds must be set always to seek the Lord; it will result in a walk of obedience with Him.
