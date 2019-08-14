From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My roommate and I are both Christians, but are constantly in disagreement with lifestyle choices. When we invite our friends over I offer them their favorite alcoholic drinks, and have current movies to watch. She will not budge when it comes to her value system and it makes our friends uncomfortable. I feel as a Christian I should respect their lifestyle so that I do not come off as judgmental. This causes great conflict and my roommate refuses to participate. Who is right?
— U.T.
Dear U.T.: From childhood to maturity we are always prone to do what we should not do and refrain from doing what we ought to do. That is our nature. We tend to think we are right and the other person is wrong. As Christians, God’s Word will guide us to the right answers in every situation.
Alcohol can certainly lead to bad behavior, watching movies that celebrate immorality can lead to lust, etc. When a Christian refrains from doing certain things for the purpose of demonstrating the power of God in their life, it is often a rebuke to worldly sinfulness. It will naturally cause conflict between Christians and non-Christians, but conflict shouldn’t be present among Christians. To the nonbeliever, the true Christian is an oddity and an abnormality, as it should be.
The Bible teaches that believers should abstain from anything that can lead to evil (1 Thessalonians 5:22). Christians are called to live differently from the world, and our homes should reflect the presence of Christ. If our activity has the potential of leading our conversation and actions away from what brings glory to the Lord it should cause us to pause and ask if we are doing all to the glory of Christ (1 Corinthians 10:31).