From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I recently read a book that claimed the most important thing for Christians is to show love and that other things are not as important because “love covers all.” Is this really true?
— C.A.
Dear C.A.: Jesus summarized the whole of God’s law with these words: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37). True love encompasses the attributes God possesses and wants us to have. If we ignore these virtues — such as joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self- control (see Galatians 5:22–23) — life will be unbalanced and incomplete.
These virtues are important because they are part of Christ’s character — and God’s will is that we become more like Him. The Apostle Peter said, “If you possess these qualities in increasing measure, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 1:8, NIV).
We should pray that God will fill us with these attributes of Christ. He will transform hearts and minds to think on “whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things” (Philippians 4:8).
The Bible says that “the entirety of Your word is truth,” (Psalm 119:160). When we read God’s Word we see clearly that Christ’s supreme attribute is His holiness, and in this we understand why Jesus prayed for His people and said, “Make them holy by your truth” (John 17:17, NLT).
