From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I saw a news report that Pontius Pilate’s ring may have been discovered during an excavation. Is it necessary to prove the Bible is true by such things?
— A.G.
Dear A.G.: The Bible says, “The entirety of (God’s) word is truth” (Psalm 119:160). God calls on mankind to believe His word, by faith. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1). It is wonderful to hear reports that history confirms the reality Scripture, but all we need is faith in The Word — Jesus Himself.
Face to face, Pontius Pilate confronted Jesus asking, “Are You a king then?” Jesus answered, “You say rightly that I am a king. For this cause I was born, and for this cause I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice” (John 18:37). Truth is timeless. Truth does not differ from one age to another, from one people to another, from one geographical location to another. The great all-prevailing Truth stands for time and eternity.
Because truth is unpopular does not mean that it should not be proclaimed. Mankind is made up of emotional beings but emotions can lie to us and deceive us. When truth is mixed with error there is always compromise. We need to counter our emotions with the pure truth of God’s word.
If our minds and hearts are not filled with God’s truth, something else will take its place: cynicism, occultism, false religions and philosophies, drugs — the list is endless.
It is far better to know God’s truth than to be ignorant of it. While Pilate declared that he found no fault in Jesus (did not believe the accusations against Him), neither is there indication that he ever accepted the truth that Jesus proclaimed. Don’t make the same mistake. Receive Christ and God in Heaven will see you through the perfect righteousness of His Son.