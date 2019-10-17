From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is the Bible filled with violence and conflict? It doesn’t seem that this storyline follows the idea that God is love
— C.S.
Dear C.S.: Violence and conflict in Scripture is revealed because God’s truth never covers up the ugliness of sin, and all of mankind is born in sin. Christ can rid us of inner conflict and forgive our sins. Man without God is always torn between two urges. His nature prompts him to do wrong, and his conscience by the power of God’s Spirit, urges Him to do right. Christ’s goodness is still a rebuke to our badness.
His sinlessness still reveals our sinfulness. This is the conflict of the ages.
The Bible is indeed a love story. It fully displays the rebellion of man against God and tells the story of God’s deep love for mankind; so much that He came down from the glories of Heaven to reveal Himself to us.
The apostle John said that “God is love” (1 John 4:8). The prophet Jeremiah quotes God, who says: “’I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore with lovingkindness I have drawn you’” (Jeremiah 31:3).
In every good novel or play there must be conflict. Even Shakespeare could not have created a more powerful plot than the divine dilemma found in Scripture; it is much more than a novel. It is God’s truth about man and about Himself.
Man is sinful and separated from God. Because God is holy, He couldn’t automatically forgive or ignore man’s rebellion.
Because God is love, He couldn’t completely cast man aside. Conflict does not have to govern our lives.
It is possible to be saved out of the conflict created by sin. God imparts His salvation to those who will repent of sin and turn to Him with humble spirits.