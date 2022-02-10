From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is a rapid decline in morality not only in our nation but also in our churches. So many couples who go to church are living together unmarried. Why does the church not preach against this? It’s as if marriage has become obsolete.
– M.D.
Dear M.D.: Countless couples today are living together outside of marriage. There seems to be a growing rebellion against marriage throughout the world. Living together without marriage is not only accepted, explained away, filmed and glamorized, but even some church leaders are diluting the scriptural guidelines and rules for marriage in an attempt to soften the problem.
God’s truth and God’s laws never change. He has established the bounds of marriage and morality in His Holy Word. This is not because God is some rigid tyrant, demanding total obedience from subjects weaker than He is. It is because He knows what is best for us and how we best function, physically and spiritually. After all, one who manufactures a product knows far more about it than anyone else. That is why a manual comes with most products that tells us how to assemble the item and how to keep it functioning properly.
God’s “manual” is the Bible. God says marriage is holy and sacred and is not to be entered into lightly. What God has joined together man should not dismiss. Can there be any question that the social diseases which now sweep our land as perhaps never before are an indication that man cannot flaunt the laws of God without paying some kind of penalty for his rebellion?
Rebellion against God leads to unhealthy relationships. God is interested in every part of our lives, especially our relationships. He shows us the ideals and the goals for the family, and when people put Him first in life, their relationships will flourish.