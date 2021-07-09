From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

I’ve been told that Christians show a lack of faith if they set goals. Is there any truth to this?

— G.O.

Dear G.O.: Attaining success in life is not wrong, but if we go about it without obedience to God’s Word it can lead us down the wrong path. The Bible tells us that God’s thoughts are different from our thoughts.

The Psalmist’s pen presents a view of life that is the exact opposite of what the world around us promotes — through advertising, social media, entertainment, and even the lifestyles of the rich and famous. “Live for yourself,” the world proclaims. “Have a good time; indulge your senses; pursue every pleasure; strive for success. And if you do,” these voices add, “then you’ll be happy and blessed.”

But God calls us to another way — His way. The Bible says, “Blessed are those who keep [the Lord’s] testimonies, who seek Him with the whole heart!” (Psalm 119:2). Blessing, He says, comes only from following Him. Every other way promises what it cannot deliver — and delivers exactly the opposite of what it promised. Some of the most miserable people are those who are highly successful in the eyes of the world. But down inside they are restless and spiritually empty.

Don’t fall into the world’s trap, following its self-indulgent goals and driven by its self-centered motives. It can happen without you even being aware of it. Our job in life is not to be successful, but to be faithful. Regardless of our cleverness, our achievements, and our gadgets and devices, we are spiritual paupers without God. Make sure Christ is first in your life, and make it your goal to live according to His Word. For then, you will know true contentment.

