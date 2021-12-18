From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I know that as a Christian I possess the power of the Holy Spirit, but I don’t feel like I do. What’s wrong with me?
– S.P.
Dear S.P.: The Bible is clear that the Holy Spirit is God Himself! And many Christians do not realize that the Holy Spirit of God prays for us. The Spirit helps us when we are weak. God’s Spirit helps us know how to pray correctly. And the Spirit of the living God speaks to God on our behalf, many times in ways that we cannot explain (see Romans 8:26).
Believers have the wonderful gift of relying on the Holy Spirit because Jesus promised when He returned to Heaven that He would send His Spirit to help us through life (see John 14:26).
Many times, we don’t even know how weak we really are and how easy it is for us to make wrong choices. We forget how strong our enemy is. We may even doubt if God is going to really help us. Or we think we can fix everything ourselves. But we should ask the Holy Spirit to guide us in all our choices and decisions, because He will direct us to the will of our Father in Heaven.
When we turn our lives over to Him, we will know victory; not as the world sees victory, but according to how God sees victory. Consecrated, Spirit-filled Christians can have victory over the world, the flesh, and the devil. It is the Holy Spirit who will be with us in the battle, and this is what transforms our lives from ordinary to victorious!