From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.

Simulated golf swings into town

Simulated golf swings into town

Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…