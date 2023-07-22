From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
We’ve lived with threats of nuclear war for decades. The messes that man has achieved are hitting home more personally from threats of financial downturns to health crises. Can we really survive much longer with such relentless attacks? What nations and political bodies are technically responsible for all of this chaos?
– C.N.
Dear C.N.: All the nations that make up the world are burdened down with riches or poverty, obesity or malnutrition, success or failure. Some blame God for all the bad that happens. Political parties blame each other. No one blames the deceiver himself — Satan. Why? Because he cleverly performs his devious acts through mankind. He’s the illusive manipulator, displaying all that glitters, attracting the shallowness of man. Then suddenly the stinging whip wraps them around the waist, caught in the devil’s trap. Still, they blame God for their plight.
Bankruptcies are at an all-time high. Life savings are going down the bureaucratic drain. Crime and violence are overtaking schools and businesses. Add to all of this the threats of terrorism, nuclear war, the moral climate that is disintegrating into cyberspace, and there’s little doubt of the trouble ahead. How does the situation of the world today accord with God’s plan for peace on Earth? The most important question is not whether we can survive a nuclear war, but where will mankind stand before God when the world finds itself in the center of the greatest trauma Earth’s inhabitants have ever known? We don’t grasp the greater horror of an eternity apart from God. Eternal horrors are ahead for all who reject God’s offer of mercy, forgiveness, and grace found in the Gospel invitation to come to Christ. Take courage. For those who know Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, He will bring beauty from the ashes of world chaos. A new world will be born and a new social order will emerge when Christ returns.