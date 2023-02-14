From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I flinch when I hear people say that America is greedy and its people worship pleasure, things and self. But in reality, this must be true since our nation is floundering about gripping only the trendy fad, lofty goals and the latest philosophy. Where have we gone wrong?
– S.D.
Dear S.D.: Satanic influences are everywhere, pushing us toward idolatry and sexual immorality. Setting goals, building new interests and diversions, creating systems of reward, etc., are not in themselves bad, but anything that diverts our attention from God becomes an idol. If we serve these things, we are not giving glory to God. The Bible says, “You shall have no other gods before Me” (Exodus 20:3).
God often sends storms in life to bring us back to Him; Scripture clearly demonstrates this. God brought the great flood in Noah’s day. God brought the famine in Joseph’s day. God brought the plagues to ancient Egypt in Moses’ day. God brought the earthquake to Mt. Calvary the day that Jesus was crucified, and darkness fell upon mankind and God had man’s attention — for a time. He brings good out of bad; He is the Lord of compassion and full of mercy. When Joseph’s wicked brothers discovered that God had used him to save them from famine, Joseph told them, “You meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people” (Genesis 50:20).
God’s message to mankind is Good News. He always has a purpose in everything He does, and that purpose is for our good — and to bring Him glory. The most wonderful thing God has sent to mankind is His Son as the Redeemer of souls. Do not dismiss the purpose of God, because everything He does points to the salvation He offers to all.
