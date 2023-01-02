From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some say that Christianity is moving toward syncretism. If so, would that mean that in the end, everyone will be saved and go to Heaven? Is there one single thought that describes what Christianity means?
– C.S.
Dear C.S.: Christianity is centered on the Gospel of Jesus Christ that brings comfort and the assurance that God will forgive sin for those who repent and turn to Him. Now this doesn’t mean that all people will indeed call upon the Name of the Lord for salvation. The majority of people resist Him, block His voice out and ultimately reject Him.
But God’s message of salvation is for all people. He died for the sins of the whole world (see John 3:16). “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). God our Savior “desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4).
The Bible teaches that life is only a vapor that appears for a moment and then vanishes (see James 4:14). Every cemetery testifies to this fact. This is why God calls out to the nations of the world to get right with Him. History will someday come to an end, rendering the world’s system dominated by evil a total failure. Wickedness in every form will cease: hatred, greed, jealousy, war and death. This “day of the Lord” will be glorious, when He comes to bring peace to the “whosoevers.”
This word whoever is a wonderfully big word; it speaks of the grace of God and His invitation that extends to all people: “For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek, for the same Lord over all is rich to all who call upon Him” (Romans 10:12).
