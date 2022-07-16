From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I heard a preacher on television say that God picks and chooses who gets saved. That seems weird to me. Is there any truth in that?
– S.A.
Dear S.A.: Many people build a personal belief in God based on one verse. The truth is that God’s message of salvation is for all people. Christ died for the sins of the whole world (John 3:16). “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). God our Savior “desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4). This word “whoever” is a wonderfully big word; it speaks of the grace of God and His invitation that extends to all people: “For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek, for the same Lord over all is rich to all who call upon Him” (Romans 10:12).
The study of Scripture is important. When the Bible says, “The entirety of Your word is truth” (Psalm 119:160), it is vital to understand that the Bible does not contradict itself but interprets itself.
Christianity is centered on the Gospel that brings comfort and the assurance that God will forgive sin. Now this doesn’t mean that all people will call upon the Name of the Lord for salvation. The majority of people resist Him, block His voice out, and ultimately reject Him. The Bible teaches that life is only a vapor that appears for a moment and then vanishes (James 4:14). Every cemetery testifies to this fact.
This is why God calls out to the nations of the world to get right with Him. History will someday come to an end, rendering the world’s system dominated by evil a total failure. Wickedness in every form will cease. It will be a glorious day when He comes to bring peace to the “whosoevers.”