From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Did God know when He created the human race that the people would reject Him?
– I.B.
Dear I.B.: Even before the first dawn, Creator God knew all that would happen. The Bible tells us about the “Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world” (Revelation 13:8, NIV). God foresaw what His Son was to suffer. It has been said there was a cross in the heart of God long before the cross was erected at Calvary. It is overwhelming to consider the wonder and greatness of His love for us.
God’s love did not begin at the cross. It began in eternity before the world was established, before the time clock of civilization began to move. The concept stretches our minds to their utmost limits. Imagine what God was planning when the earth was “without form and void.” There was only a deep, silent darkness of outer space that formed a vast gulf before the brilliance of God’s throne. God was designing the mountains and the seas, the flowers and the animals, and mankind itself.
In His 33 years on Earth, Jesus suffered with man, and then shed His blood on the cross to save man. “God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ” (2 Corinthians 5:19, NIV).
An important verse to memorize is, “God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8, NIV).
He reached out to mankind in spite of its disobedience and rebellion and made a way out of worldliness into His glorious light. God’s love put His words of promise into our hearts, that we might know Jesus who bears our burdens and lifts us up.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few years ago, Terry Norton ended a lecture at the University of Georgia with an unexpected reunion.
A motorist led Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies on a short but eventful high-speed chase Monday that ended in a crash after Sheriff Neal Jump used a police tactical driving maneuver to end it.
Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.
Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.
It costs a lot to charter a flight that will carry 75 veterans from the Golden Isles to Washington, D.C., for the annual Honor Flight.
Mayor Cosby Johnson cited slain former Brunswick High student Ahmaud Arbery among some of the martyrs of the civil rights movement during an African American History Month presentation Friday at the school.