From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People said after 9/11 that America would never be the same. It’s true. We go from one trouble to another; often hit with many things at once. In the midst of coronavirus, floods, fires, earthquakes, hurricanes and tornadoes seemed to escalate. The human race was quarantined by an unseen enemy. I don’t ever recall so much fear gripping the world. What’s the secret to diminishing fear?
— F.D.
Dear F.D.: Fear grips everyone at some point. Fear can grip an entire nation and even the entire world. Where can we turn when darkness seems to surround us? Look up! God’s light shines to signify that He is a refuge for all who wish to flee from the storms of life. He is “a helper in the time of storms.”
The story is told of a poor woman who lived in the foothills of the Far East and was attacked by a mother tigress, its claws tearing into her arm. The woman cried out, “O Jesus, help me!” Suddenly the beast turned and ran away.
Most will never be attacked by a wild beast, but everyone will be attacked by something: doubts, worry, or pain. The Bible tells us to cry out to Jesus and tell Him our fears. When we belong to Him we can run to Him and He will meet us there. His people learn to lean on His strength that will carry us through the dark days of life. In that process we grow and realize that He helps us to overcome our fears.
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, even though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; though its waters roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with its swelling.… Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:1-3, 10).