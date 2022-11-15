From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are angels and demons the same unseen powers operating from Heaven or Hell, respectively, and should Christians be able to see angels?
– A.T.
Dear A.T.: The history of virtually all nations and cultures reveals at least some belief in angelic beings. Ancient Egyptians made the tombs of their dead more lavish than their homes because they felt angels would visit there in succeeding ages. Islamic scholars have proposed that at least two angels are assigned to each person: one angel records the good deeds and the other the bad.
But no matter the traditions, our frame of reference must be the Scripture as our supreme authority on this subject. Today some scientists lend credence to the scientific probability of angels when they admit the likelihood of unseen and invisible intelligence. Increasingly, our world is being made acutely aware of the existence of occult and demonic powers. People pay attention as never before to sensational headlines promoting films and books concerning the occult. News accounts of strange happenings around the world fascinate readers and TV viewers everywhere.
References to the holy angels in the Bible far outnumber references to Satan and his subordinate demons. Christians must never fail to sense the operation of angelic glory, orchestrated by God Himself. God’s angelic army eclipses the world of demonic powers, as the sun does the candle’s light. While angels may become visible by choice, our eyes are not constructed to see them ordinarily any more than we can see the dimensions of a nuclear field, the structure of atoms, or the electricity that flows through copper wiring. Our ability to sense reality is limited. But more important is to know that God’s angels are empowered wholly by Him and they serve in holy obedience to Almighty God.
